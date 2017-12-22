WWE Moving Forward With Reality Show?, Kevin Owens - Sami Zayn On The 'Yep! Movement', Titus O'Neil

- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video, featuring "Yep! Movement" leaders Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn plugging their win at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. Sami says they proved the movement is real by beating the dream team of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura. Owens says they proved that they are the greatest thing on SmackDown and in WWE, period.

See Also Kevin Owens Lashes Out At Social Media After Wife's Instagram Hacked With Posts About Cheating

- We noted before that WWE officials had discussed a possible reality TV show starring The Miz and Maryse, a Total Divas spin-off titled "The It Couple." PWInsider reports that there has been continued talk about doing the show, indicating that they are moving forward with the plans. The show would focus on Miz and Maryse's life in Los Angeles, also featuring WWE United States Champion Dolph Ziggler and singer Ryan Cabrera. The show would also feature Maryse's best friend and her mother as regulars.

- Titus O'Neil co-hosted an episode of syndicated TV show Daytime TV earlier this week, which tapes in Tampa where he lives. He tweeted the following with host Cyndi Edwards: