ROH Episode 326 Recap: Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks In Action, The Addiction Vs. Coast To Coast

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian and Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG) make their entrances.

The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali & LSG)

Ali and LSG dropkick Kazarian and Daniels as the bell rings. LSG hits a Double Underhook Suplex on Daniels. LSG slams Kazarian's head off the top turnbuckle before tagging Ali in. Kazarian drives his hip into Ali. Kazarian chops Ali several times. Daniels strikes Ali from the apron. Kazarian hits a DDT on Ali. Kazarian slams Ali's head off the top turnbuckle before tagging Daniels in. Daniels slams Ali's head off Kazarian's boots. Kazarian is tagged back in. Kazarian stomps the back of Ali. Kazarian hits a neck-breaker on Ali before pinning him for a two count. Kazarian hits a snapnare on Ali. Daniels hits an Arabian Moonsault on Ali. Ali elbows Kazarian in the face. Ali strikes Daniels. Kazarian slams Daniels to the mat. LSG is tagged in. LSG hits a double clothesline on Kazarian and Daniels. LSG hits a springboard forearm on Kazarian. LSG dropkicks Daniels. LSG hits a DDT on Kazarian. Daniels breaks up a pin attempt by LSG on Kazarian. LSG kicks Daniels in the face. Ali sets Kazarian up in a tree-of-woe position in the corner. Daniels pulls LSG off the apron before he can springboard off the top as Kazarian dodges Ali's dropkick. Kazarian hits a Back-Stabber on Ali. Kazarian hits the Un-Prettier on Ali. LSG hits a springboard clothesline on Daniels. LSG and Kazarian exchange strikes. Kazarian and Daniels hit Best Meltzer Ever on LSG. Kazarian pins LSG for the win.

Winners: The Addiction (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian

LSG grabs a microphone after the match. LSG talks about how he and Ali have been in the company for a year and haven't accomplished anything. LSG says they have failed with every opportunity ROH has given them. LSG asks what they have to do. Ali grabs the microphone. Ali talks about how they have to win their next match. Ali says one more match, do or die.

Shane Taylor makes his entrance. Eli Isom is introduced in the ring.

Shane Taylor vs. Eli Isom

They lock up. Taylor pushes Isom to the mat. Isom chops Taylor. Taylor sends Isom to the corner before chopping him. Taylor tosses Isom across the ring. Taylor clotheslines Isom. Taylor strikes Isom with his knee. Taylor strikes Isom in the face. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Shane Taylor

Caprice Coleman checks in backstage with a brief Coleman's Pulpit segment. Brandi Rhodes is introduced as his guest. Brandi talks about her figure skating background and plugs WAGS Atlanta.

Rocky Romero & Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T) make their entrance. The Bullet Club's IWGP United States Champion Kenny Omega & ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) make their entrance.

The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) vs. Rocky Romero & Best Friends (Beretta & Chuckie T)

Matt and Romero start the match. Romero strikes Matt. Romero goes for a hurricanruna, Matt handsprings out of it. Romero goes for Sliced Bread, Matt reverses it and has Romero in the Tombstone position. Romero escapes. Omega is tagged in. Chuckie tags in. Omega shakes Chuckie's hand, Beretta attacks Omega from behind. Beretta and Chuckie attack Matt and Nick to take them off the apron. Omega elbows Chuckie in the face before connecting with a boot to Beretta. Omega hits a hurricanruna on Beretta. Omega launches Nick into a hurricanruna on Chuckie. Omega hits a Tilt-A-Whirl Back-Breaker on Romero. Late in the match, all six men exchange strikes in the ring. Omega and The Young Bucks superkick all of their opponents. Romero and Best Friends connect with simultaneous knee strikes on Omega and The Young Bucks. Matt and Nick roll out of the ring. Chuckie, Beretta and Romero hit a triple knee strike on Omega. Matt and Nick crawl back into the ring. Chuckie, Beretta and Romero hit simultaneous pile-drivers on all three of their opponents. Romero goes for a double Sliced Bread on The Young Bucks, Omega catches him in a Fireman's Carry position. Omega slams Romero to the mat. Omega hits a knee strike on Beretta. Omega gets Beretta in a Tombstone position, as Matt does the same with Chuckie. Nick comes off the top rope with a dropkick to Chuckie and Beretta as Matt and Omega drop them with the Tombstone. Omega hits a One Winged Angel on Romero. Matt and Nick lock in Cease and Desist on Romero. Romero taps out.

Winners: The Elite (Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson)

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.