Kurt Angle Compares Braun Strowman To Himself, Total Divas Swimsuit Photo Shoot, Becky Lynch Praised

- Above is a bonus clip from this week's episode of Total Divas with Nikki Bella helping Brie's confidence with a one-piece swimsuit photo shoot in Cabo.

- Muscle & Fitness has an interview here with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle, who was promoting the 25th anniversary of RAW next month. During the interview, Angle named the Roman Reigns - Braun Strowman feud as one of favorite moments on RAW and praised both men.

"[Reigns is] not at his peak yet. I believe his peak's [still] coming, and that's how good he is," Angle said.

As for Strowman, Angle compared "The Monster Among Men" to himself, stating, "I don't like to compare myself to anybody, but he's picking up quicker than anybody I know. He's on his way, if he stays healthy, to be one of the best big men in the great history of the big men. That's how much ability he's displayed."

- As noted, filming wrapped this week for The Marine 6, which stars The Miz, Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch. The director of the movie, James Nunn, had heavy praise for Lynch on Twitter, as seen below. Nunn stated that he felt like he "won the lottery" with Becky, and that she "knew exactly when to bring the pain, the humor, and the fierce!"