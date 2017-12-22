WWE NXT Stars On Moves They Want To Do (Video), WWE Reaches Out To Cancer Patient, Jack Gallagher

- As seen above, WWE Music has released Jack Gallagher's "Gentleman" theme song.

- WXYZ.com has an article on 12 year old Torrin Breneman of Hazel Pack, MI, who went viral earlier this year ago when he decided do donate his own hair to help kids with cancer. Six months later Torrin was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin's lymphoma and became the one in need of a wig. Torrin was featured on Ellen's show after his story went viral and that's when WWE contacted him as he's a big fan. Torrin received a personal video message from his favorite WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins, plus a one-on-one FaceTime call with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

- Below is the latest episode of "Ask The WWE Performance Center" with WWE NXT Superstars talking about what moves they want to do in the ring. The video features Kona Reeves, Abbey Laith, Johnny Gargano, Jessica Elaban, Fabian Aichner, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, TM-61, The Street Profits, Lacey Evans and Brennan Williams.