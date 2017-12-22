Updates On WWE Studios' Movie About Paige's Family, Best Of WWE Ride Along, The Rock Grants Wishes

- The Rock's YouTube channel posted this video of three recent Make-A-Wish Wishes that the former WWE Champion granted on the set of his upcoming "Skyscraper" film.

- A "Best Of" edition of WWE Ride Along will air on the WWE Network after Monday's Christmas RAW goes off the air. Below is the synopsis:

"Buckle up for the Best of WWE Ride Along, as Superstars from RAW and SmackDown Live engage in freeway follies and hilarious highway hijinks!"

- Director Stephen Merchant announced this week that he has finished WWE Studios' "Fighting with My Family" movie that is based on Paige and her wrestling family, produced by The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company. PWInsider notes that there are plans to do an advance screening of the movie during WrestleMania 34 Week in New Orleans but there's no word yet on when the movie will be released.

The Rock will make an appearance in the movie as himself. Florence Pugh stars as Paige while Lena Headey of Game of Thrones fame will star as Paige's mother, Sweet Saraya. Nick Frost plays Paige's father while Vince Vaughn appears as WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts and WWE NXT Superstar Zelina Vega (Thea Trinidad) stars as AJ Lee. Indie star Tessa Blanchard was Pugh's stunt double for the in-ring scenes with Trinidad.

Merchant wrote the following on the movie: