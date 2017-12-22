WrestlingInc.com

Finn Balor Says He's The Real Champ (Photo), WWE Stock Continues To Drop, Merry Christmas From Kane

By Marc Middleton | December 22, 2017

- WWE Games posted this special Merry Christmas message from Kane.

- WWE stock was down 7.28% today, closing at $29.55 per share. Today's high was $30.11 and the low was $28.80. The stock continues to drop due to Vince McMahon selling $100 million worth of company stock on Thursday to fund his new football venture. You can read details on that story at this link.

- It looks like Finn Balor is back in Ireland for the Christmas holiday as he tweeted the following photo with his father and what appears to be the WWE Universal Title belt from his first run. Balor continues to take shots at the Universal Title and champion Brock Lesnar after it was recently reported that his title shot with Lesnar was pulled from the Royal Rumble due to Vince McMahon not believing he was over enough. Balor tweeted the following today:

