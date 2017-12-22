Rey Mysterio On If He Would Want To Return To WWE, Why 205 Live Isn't More Popular, Current Status

Rey Mysterio spoke with ESPN on a number of pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His current status and if he's tied to any wrestling promotion:

"I'm not locked up to any company. I'm an independent contractor, as we say. I could go work wherever I want. That's the beautiful thing about being on this side of the fence. You don't have a commitment with only one company. You can go around and pretty much wrestle wherever you want. You can choose when you want your off-days to be. That was one of my main priorities when I left WWE."

205 Live:

"I don't know [why 205 Live isn't more popular]. To be honest with you I can scratch my head all day and not figure it out because they do have talent. I don't know if they're limited to doing so much in the ring that they don't go all out versus Lucha Underground. It's Johnny Mundo versus Rey Mysterio and 15 minutes. We'll go ahead and tear the house down without limitation. We'll be coming up with new moves and still trying to innovate the game. With [205 Live] and the comparison with WCW, it was just a different time. Back then, we had no competition. The cruiserweight division had no competition. Nobody was out there doing the stuff we were doing. You have to get really creative now to blow the fans' minds away. I think it's gotten to that point where there's another phase of the evolution of the sport and it's changing right now as we speak. I see guys like Ricochet. I see guys like Will Ospreay. And I'm going, 'what the hell, where are these guys coming up with all these moves?' Sometimes I pause and think, 'I was like that when I was breaking into the business.' I was always being creative and thinking of new stuff. We're in a new era right now. I think if they just let the guys from [205 Live] go a little bit more, feel free to do whatever they want to do, maybe they might get a different reaction. I could be wrong."

See Also Rey Mysterio On Cruiserweight Division Fading Away After WWE Purchased WCW, Lucha Underground Talent

If he would want to return to WWE:

"I would definitely love to go back and finish up. Whether it's one year or whatever the case might be. Whether it's a farewell. I owe a lot to that company. That company gave me such an amazing opportunity, and I took advantage of every single moment I was with WWE to the fullest. I wouldn't want to just be remembered as 'Oh, man, he never re-signed and he never came back.' I would definitely love to come back and do a last run and say goodbye to my WWE fans. Tell them goodbye in a proper way. I don't think I can go back [to a full-time schedule]. There's just no way. I can't go back to that schedule. It would be common sense for them as well. That was my main motive for stepping away. I wanted to be able to have some free time. I'm still working really hard right now on the independent scene, but I control my schedule. I might get booked three days -- Friday, Saturday, Sunday, come home Monday, and the following weekend I don't have to work. That right there gives me a peaceful state of mind like you have no idea."

Source: ESPN