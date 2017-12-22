WWE Looks At 7 NXT Stars That Could Go To RAW Or SmackDown, Becky Lynch Confuses Stables, Rusev

- Above, Rusev and Mojo Rawley went one-on-one in NBA Live 18 with Rusev picking up the win. Below, the two WWE Superstars joined Xavier Woods as he played Need for Speed: Payback.

- WWE wrote up an article looking at 7 NXT Superstar that could go to Raw or SmackDown in 2018. Just a note, tag teams and stables were counted as one in this article. Their seven picks were: Aleister Black, The Iconic Duo (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Pete Dunne, No Way Jose, Sanity (Eric Young, Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe, and Nikki Cross), Authors of Pain, and Kassius Ohno.

- Becky Lynch posted a photo of her with Santa from a WWE photo shoot with the caption: "Hey Santa, give me some sign that I get to slap the faces off the Riott Squad when I get back to the WWE Universe." A fan responded, showing a photo of Absolution (Paige, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville) saying maybe they could help take out the Riott Squad. Becky replied (getting the somewhat similar groups mixed up), "I thought this was the Riott Squad." Last month, an attack by Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan was used to write Lynch off WWE TV, so she could go film The Marine 6.

