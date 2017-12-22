WrestlingInc.com

Brie Bella On WWE Mixed Match Challenge, 205 Live Star Helps A Fan For Christmas, WWE Shop Sale

By Joshua Gagnon | December 22, 2017

- Above, Brie Bella mentioned what match she wants to see in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge series, which will be on Facebook Watch on January 16 at 10pm ET. Brie went with Nia Jax and Braun Strowman vs. Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is $5 Friday on select items. There's no discount code needed, just click here to receive the savings. The runs until tonight at 11:59pm PT.

Dean Ambrose Undergoes Successful Surgery
See Also
Dean Ambrose Undergoes Successful Surgery

- A fan reached out to Mustafa Ali wondering where he could find a figure of Ali for his son for Christmas. WWE has yet to make an action figure of Ali, so the 205 Live Star went to a custom action figure maker and was able to design one for the fan's son. You can see what it looks like in the video below.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: $5 Off Orders $30+ with code WWEWINC5

Most Popular

Back To Top