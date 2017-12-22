Brie Bella On WWE Mixed Match Challenge, 205 Live Star Helps A Fan For Christmas, WWE Shop Sale

- Above, Brie Bella mentioned what match she wants to see in the WWE Mixed Match Challenge series, which will be on Facebook Watch on January 16 at 10pm ET. Brie went with Nia Jax and Braun Strowman vs. Becky Lynch and Shinsuke Nakamura.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is $5 Friday on select items. There's no discount code needed, just click here to receive the savings. The runs until tonight at 11:59pm PT.

- A fan reached out to Mustafa Ali wondering where he could find a figure of Ali for his son for Christmas. WWE has yet to make an action figure of Ali, so the 205 Live Star went to a custom action figure maker and was able to design one for the fan's son. You can see what it looks like in the video below.