Kurt Angle On The Shield's Future, Favorite WWE Match Of 2017, Who Will Win Women's Royal Rumble

Earlier today, Kurt Angle did a Q&A with his fans on Facebook. Here are some of the highlights:
Favorite WWE match of 2017:
"[Brock] Lesnar vs. [AJ] Styles [at Survivor Series]. Classic!"
The Shield's future:
"The Shield will come together again. Not right now. Bad timing with Roman [Reigns] getting sick and [Dean] Ambrose getting hurt. There will be another reunion. Promise!"
What match got him into the main event scene during his first year with WWE:
"The triple threat versus Triple H and Rock at SummerSlam. It was crucial to my title run. I got my bell rung in that match, but I toughed through it."
Who will win the Women's Royal Rumble match:
"Nia Jax. Need I explain why?"