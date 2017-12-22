WrestlingInc.com

Kurt Angle On The Shield's Future, Favorite WWE Match Of 2017, Who Will Win Women's Royal Rumble

By Joshua Gagnon | December 22, 2017

Earlier today, Kurt Angle did a Q&A with his fans on Facebook. Here are some of the highlights:

Favorite WWE match of 2017:

"[Brock] Lesnar vs. [AJ] Styles [at Survivor Series]. Classic!"

The Shield's future:

"The Shield will come together again. Not right now. Bad timing with Roman [Reigns] getting sick and [Dean] Ambrose getting hurt. There will be another reunion. Promise!"

What match got him into the main event scene during his first year with WWE:

"The triple threat versus Triple H and Rock at SummerSlam. It was crucial to my title run. I got my bell rung in that match, but I toughed through it."

Who will win the Women's Royal Rumble match:

"Nia Jax. Need I explain why?"

