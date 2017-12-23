Former WWE Divas Champion Returning To The Ring, Rhyno Visits A Fan, Kofi Kingston Vs. Curtis Axel

- Above and below, Kofi Kingston and Curtis Axel hype the upcoming WWE Madden Finals Tournament.

- On February 10 in Coral Springs, Florida, former WWE Divas Champion, Kaitlyn (Celeste Bonin) will make her return to the ring after being away for nearly four years. She will be appearing for Coastal Championship Wrestling. Kaitlyn worked for WWE between 2010 and 2014 when she was released from the company, she then focused on fitness and her clothing line. Over the past few months, Kaitlyn has been posting photos of her training in the ring.

- After hearing about a fan (Zach) who would be missing out on a WWE live event in Detroit because he was in the ICU, Rhyno made a trip to the hospital to hang out with him. Below is a photo of his visit with Zach.