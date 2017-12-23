Jim Cornette On WWE UK Stars, Who Would Ric Flair Want To Face Now In WWE? (Video), WWE Shop

- Above is the fourth Q&A video from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's YouTube channel. The Nature Boy answered several questions in this episode - about the best Ric Flair tattoos he's ever seen, what he would have done if he didn't wrestle, and if he could have one more match in WWE, who would he face? Flair mentioned John Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.

- WWE Shop's latest sale is 40% off clearance merchandise. Just use the code GIFT at checkout and by clicking here to receive the discount. The sale runs until December 24 at 11:59pm PT.

See Also Chris Jericho Responds To Jim Cornette Ripping Kenny Omega

- A fan asked Jim Cornette his thoughts on WWE UK Stars, Tyler Bate and WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne. Cornette said both are way behind their experience level, mix styles very well, and expect them to be stars for years to come. The two just had another fantastic match on this week's episode of NXT and made it to number three on WWE's "Top 25 Matches of 2017" for their match at NXT TakeOver: Chicago.

@TheJimCornette thoughts on @PeteDunneYxB and @Tyler_Bate WWE UK Title matches? Some great heel work by Dunne imo, love to hear your thoughts. — Nic Davies (@NicDavies79) December 22, 2017