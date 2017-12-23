Kane On The Undertaker Making Fewer Appearances, His Royal Rumble Title Match, Braun Strowman

Kane spoke with the New York Post on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Getting another shot in the main event picture:

"I have to take advantage of everyone that comes along. This might be the last one. I don't know. I certainly think the match at Royal Rumble is going to be special for me."

Braun Strowman and today's WWE roster:

"The company has done a tremendous job with him, you know positioning him where he needs to be and he gets it and that can be a rarity often. … I think he has a really bright future ahead of him. I think he is going to be a guy that going forth for many years is going to be at top or near the top of WWE. If you look at our roster, it seems like 20 years ago we had a lot of big guys, not as big as him, but a lot of big guys. Nowadays not so much, I think our guys are better athletes now but they are not as big."

See Also Kane On Who WWE Stars Should Strive To Be Like, Gives Big Praise To Braun Strowman

The Undertaker making rare appearances for WWE these days:

"Undertaker, for almost as long as many of us have been watching WWE, he's been part of it. So, it's one of those things like, man almost a piece is missing now to some extent."

Source: New York Post