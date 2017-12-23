Cody Rhodes Comments On Time With WWE, Most Shocking WWE Moments Of 2017 (Video), Birthdays

- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the "Most shocking moments of 2017." The moments were: Cass turning on Enzo, Adam Cole arriving to NXT, Randy Orton burning down The Wyatt Family compound, Paige returning to WWE, Tommaso Ciampa turning on Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman lifting an ambulance with Roman Reigns in it, John Cena proposing to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, Kevin Owens beating up Vince McMahon, The Shield reuniting, and at number one, The Hardy Boyz returning at WrestleMania 33.

- Today, Jamie Noble turns 41 years old. Also today, The Great Muta (55) and Arik Cannon (36) have birthdays.

- A fan wondered if Cody Rhodes would ever to return to the WWE in the future, while saying Rhodes deserved a better run. Cody replied saying he had a great run with WWE and noted a number of things that happened while he worked for the company. More recently, Rhodes lost the ROH World Championship to Dalton Castle at ROH Final Battle and will be facing Kota Ibushi at Wrestle Kingdom 12 on January 4.

@CodyRhodes any chances of you ever returning to @WWE? or will it be when pigs fly? You deserved a lot better during your run with WWE in my opinion #KissTheRing — connor goebel (@goebsy_goebel) December 23, 2017