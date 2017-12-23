John Cena Vs. Randy Orton Full Match, How Alexa Bliss And Nia Jax Met, Kurt Angle On His First Match

- Above is the full match between John Cena and Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble in 2014. Orton went in as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and thanks to a distraction from the Wyatt Family, Orton hit an RKO for the pinfall victory to retain his title.

- Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss spoke briefly with E! News and talked about how Nia got locked out of the building from her WWE tryout. Alexa was the one to let her and they instantly became friends.

"I was extremely nervous about the tryout, so I got there early, like super duper early," Nia shared. "Yup, she was locked out of the building and I had to let her in," Alexa responded. "She came up and started talking my ear off," Alexa joked. "Then we started throwing jokes back and forth to each other and realized that we were going to be best friends."

- 18 years ago today, Kurt Angle had his first pro wrestling match, which according to Angle, he was only 4 days into the business. He wrestled against Christian at a WWE Dory Funk Dojo Camp/Show in the New England area. Below is a photo from that event.