The Miz On What Vince McMahon Said To Him After Winning The WWE Title

The Miz spoke with WWE about his career through watching a number of random photos/videos shown to him, which you can see in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

Hugging Vince McMahon backstage after winning the WWE Championship in 2010:

"Vince [McMahon], kind of giving me the 'Okay, we're going with you, kid. We're doing it.' Vince always saw the talent, he was always my biggest supporter. When you come into WWE- it's like a fraternity, fans don't like you, because you're an outsider, you're from a reality show, you're not supposed to have talent. The locker room doesn't like you, you get thrown out of the locker room, and then going back and having Vince telling me 'We're going with you. I know you can do it,' solidifies everything. Everything I worked for. It was awesome."

What led to the Talking Smack segment where he went off on Daniel Bryan:

"There were a lot of emotions going on here. This wasn't just to Daniel; this was like, to everyone. I unleashed a lot because Creative had nothing for me that day, and I went, 'What?' They were like 'Yeah, you're not on the show tonight.' What do you mean I'm not on the show? I'm the Intercontinental Champion. They were like, 'Yeah, but we're introducing new titles, we're introducing the new Tag Team Titles and the new SmackDown Women's Title, and so, we don't have room for the Intercontinental Championship.' I was like 'Wait a second, you're introducing new titles, but what about the rich history of this title? The title that you guys just keep throwing back, and throwing back, and throwing back. Burying it, burying it, and burying it, and I'm sick [of it].' I was so aggravated, I was so sick of it. And I was like, 'Put me on Talking Smack tonight, I'm going to unleash havoc on everything and everyone.'"

His first vignette as The Miz in 2006:

"This was my first vignette as 'The Miz,' by myself. I went to the [WWE] Headquarters and basically pissed everyone off. When I threw these [water] balloons [from the roof], little did I know that I would dent all the cars that I threw them on. Yeah, I kind of made a lot of insurance companies not so happy."

