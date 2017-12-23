WWE Main Event Recap: Apollo Crews Gets A Win, Kalisto Vs. Ariya Daivari

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Kalisto and Ariya Daivari make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness check in on commentary.

Ariya Daivari vs. Kalisto

They lock up. Daivari pushes Kalisto to the corner. Daivari elbows Kalisto in the face. Daivari slams Kalisto's head off the top turnbuckle. Daivari stomps on Kalisto several times in the corner. Daivari sends Kalisto to the ropes, Kalisto kicks Daivari. Kalisto hits a head-scissors on Daivari. Kalisto kicks Daivari in the face. Kalisto hits a corkscrew arm-drag from off the top turnbuckle on Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring. Kalisto hits a Modified Senton to the outside on Daivari. Kalisto rolls Daivari back into the ring. Daivari dodges an attack attempt by Kalisto from off the top rope. Kalisto kicks Daivari. Daivari clotheslines Kalisto. Daivari pins Kalisto for a two count. Daivari slams Kalisto to the mat before pinning him for another two count. Daivari locks in an Abdominal Stretch, Kalisto reverses it into a headlock. Daivari backs Kalisto into the corner. Daivari hits a spine-buster on Kalisto. Daivari pins Kalisto for a two count. Daivari ascends the turnbuckles. Kalisto moves out of the way of a Frog Splash attempt by Daivari. Kalisto kicks Daivari in the face. Daivari dodges an attack attempt by Kalisto. Daivari hits a Frog Splash on Kalisto. Daivari pins Kalisto for two count. Daivari gets Kalisto up. Kalisto hits the Salida Del Sol on Daivari. Kalisto pins Daivari for the win.

Winner: Kalisto

A recap from RAW is shown of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle announcing a Triple Threat Match for the Universal Title at the Royal Rumble between Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Kane and Braun Strowman.

A recap from SmackDown Live is shown of the verbal confrontation between SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon.

A recap of WWE Champion AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura & Randy Orton defeating Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn on SmackDown Live is shown.

Apollo Crews (with Dana Brooke & Titus O'Neil) and Curt Hawkins make their entrances.

Apollo Crews vs. Curt Hawkins

Crews locks in a headlock on Hawkins. Hawkins sends Cress to the corner. Crews hits an arm-drag on Hawkins. Crews locks in an arm-lock on Hawkins. Hawkins strikes Crews. Hawkins locks in a headlock, Crews reverses it into a headlock of his own. Hawkins sends Crews to the ropes. Crews hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Crews dropkicks Hawkins. Crews pins Hawkins for a two count. Crews kicks Hawkins. Hawkins rolls out of the ring, Crews goes to the apron. Hawkins moves out of the way of a moonsault attempt from off the apron, Crews lands on his feet. Hawkins gets back in the ring. Hawkins pulls Crews' shoulder into the turnbuckle post as we head into a commercial break.

Crews hits a Standing Shooting Star Press on Hawkins as we return from the commercial break. Crews pins Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins strikes Crews before slamming him to the mat. Hawkins pins Crews for a two count. Hawkins goes to the top rope. Crews strikes Hawkins. Hawkins hits a Sunset Flip Powerbomb on Crews. Hawkins pins Crews for another two count. Crews hits a running kick on Hawkins. Crews hits a Sitout Powerbomb on Hawkins. Crews pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews

A recap from RAW is shown featuring RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon announcing the Women's Royal Rumble Match for the Royal Rumble.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Samoa Joe and RAW Tag-Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defeating Jason Jordan and The Shield's Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose.