WrestlingInc.com

Jinder Mahal Responds To Fan Prank, WWE Stars Talk Christmas Gifts, Every 2017 Champion

By Joshua Gagnon | December 23, 2017

- Above, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and others were asked what they wanted for Christmas. Banks said she wanted makeup, Nakamura wanted some good waves for surfing, and Corbin said he was hoping for a real shrunken head (and that he realizes he has problems).

- WWE posted a gallery of every Champion from this year. The group includes: Asuka, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and many others.

Stay gold, 2017.

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

UFC Fighter Passed On WWE Career After Talking To Jinder Mahal
See Also
UFC Fighter Passed On WWE Career After Talking To Jinder Mahal

- A WWE fan played a prank on his wife by replacing all of their wedding photos with pictures of Jinder Mahal, knowing full well it wouldn't end well. Mahal took notice and jokingly responded, "Then maybe she's not the one..." She later responded, less than thrilled with the changes.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: $5 Off Orders $30+ with code WWEWINC5

Most Popular

Back To Top