Jinder Mahal Responds To Fan Prank, WWE Stars Talk Christmas Gifts, Every 2017 Champion

- Above, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, and others were asked what they wanted for Christmas. Banks said she wanted makeup, Nakamura wanted some good waves for surfing, and Corbin said he was hoping for a real shrunken head (and that he realizes he has problems).

- WWE posted a gallery of every Champion from this year. The group includes: Asuka, Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and many others.

Stay gold, 2017. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 23, 2017 at 11:40am PST

- A WWE fan played a prank on his wife by replacing all of their wedding photos with pictures of Jinder Mahal, knowing full well it wouldn't end well. Mahal took notice and jokingly responded, "Then maybe she's not the one..." She later responded, less than thrilled with the changes.

So I've decided to prank my wife by replacing all our wedding photos with pictures of @JinderMahal.



This won't end well. pic.twitter.com/MZSyDAgYA1 — Alex the Great (@AlexTheGreatNO1) December 21, 2017

Then maybe she's not the one ... — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) December 21, 2017