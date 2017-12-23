NXT Stars Appear At German Promotion (Photo), Vince McMahon Says Happy Holidays, WWE - Abu Dhabi

- Above, WWE took a look back at their historical trip that featured the first ever women's match (Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss) in the United Arab Emirates.

- Earlier today, NXT Stars, Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel, made an appearance for the live crowd at German wrestling promotion, wXw, during their 17th Anniversary Show. Both Superstars are from Germany and worked often with the promotion before signing with WWE.

- Vince McMahon sent out a "Happy Holidays" tweet to the WWE Universe that featured a WWE holiday cartoon.