Who Won The NJPW Young Lion Cup?, Samoa Joe - ROH Throwback Match, Okada Hypes Wrestle Kingdom 12

- Above is the full match between Samoa Joe, Ebetaro, Jack Evans, and Delirious from ROH The Final Showdown in 2005.

- The 11th Young Lion Cup finished up at Lion's Gate Project 10 with Katsuya Kitamura winning the tournament. Below are the final standings and a photo of Kitamura with his trophy:

Katsuya Kitamura 10

Hirai Kawato 8

Tomoyuki Oka 6

Shota Umino 4

Ren Narita 1

Tetsuhiro Yagi 1

- Below, IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada, hyped the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 12 (updated card here). Okada will be challenged by Tetsuya Naito for the title. Be sure to check out our complete live coverage on January 4 at 2am ET!

A message from Kazuchika Okada to WRESTLE KINGDOM 12 IN TOKYO DOME! (English subs): https://t.co/ARlPN8QvnR?@YouTube — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) December 23, 2017

