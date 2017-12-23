Hulk Hogan Hangs Out With Former UFC Champion (Photo), ESPN Looks At Top 2017 WWE Matches, Sycho Sid

- Above is a throwback to 1996 when a choir put a Sycho Sid twist on "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town."

- ESPN took at a look at the top matches of 2017 that featured the WWE, NJPW, and Lucha Underground. From WWE they picked: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Universal Championship (SummerSlam), Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles (Survivor Series), Pete Dunne vs. Tyler Bate (NXT TakeOver: Chicago), The Velveteen Dream vs. Aleister Black (NXT TakeOver: WarGames), #DIY vs. The Revival vs. Authors of Pain (NXT TakeOver: Orlando), and The Usos vs. The New Day (Hell in a Cell).

See Also Spoilers On Plans For The 2018 WWE Hall Of Fame Class

- While in Miami, former UFC Champion, Georges St-Pierre, hung out with Hulk Hogan and DJ/Producer, David Guetta. Hogan tweeted out a photo of just St-Pierre and himself, saying they could be the next WWE Tag Team Champions. Last week, Jim Ross was interviewed and asked about Hogan's return to WWE. Ross said while not having any insider knowledge on the subject, he would be "shocked" if Hogan wasn't back with the company next year.