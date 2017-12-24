'Woken' Matt Hardy Christmas Eve Video, Batista Hangs With WWE Stars (Photo), NXT Star Turns 38

- Above, "Woken" Matt Hardy wishes the WWE Universe a Merry Christmas Eve.
- Today, Kassius Ohno turns 38 years old. Ohno is currently in Japan and was spotted in the crowd at yesterday's DDT Pro-Wrestling event.
Hello again Japan ???? ??— KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) December 22, 2017
Is that Kassius Ohno in the back?? #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/5eRY1VeWjQ— Roy?? (@narukiroy) December 24, 2017
- Yesterday, Titus O'Neil set up a "Joy of Giving Tampa" event to help give those struggling in the community a nice Christmas. Batista and Cesaro both came out to help at the event.
Great day out at #joyofgivingtampa with my boys @titusoneilwwe @wwecesaro and @richross13 .. what an incredible event Titus put together to give back to the community and help people struggling through hard times. Every kid deserves a Christmas! I was really proud to be a part of this event and I hope this becomes a long lasting tradition that spreads across the country. Merry Christmas everyone! ???
I've gotta thank my fraternity brother @Uborafilms for capturing the day at our @joyofgiving_TB event. Over 10000 Gifts, 17,000 meals and over 22000 in attendance throughout the day!! I'd say it was a huge Success ??https://t.co/arM37XINLf— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 24, 2017