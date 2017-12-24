WrestlingInc.com

'Woken' Matt Hardy Christmas Eve Video, Batista Hangs With WWE Stars (Photo), NXT Star Turns 38

By Joshua Gagnon | December 24, 2017

- Above, "Woken" Matt Hardy wishes the WWE Universe a Merry Christmas Eve.

- Today, Kassius Ohno turns 38 years old. Ohno is currently in Japan and was spotted in the crowd at yesterday's DDT Pro-Wrestling event.

Batista Says He Has Recently Talked To Vince McMahon Regarding A WWE Return
- Yesterday, Titus O'Neil set up a "Joy of Giving Tampa" event to help give those struggling in the community a nice Christmas. Batista and Cesaro both came out to help at the event.

