'Woken' Matt Hardy Christmas Eve Video, Batista Hangs With WWE Stars (Photo), NXT Star Turns 38

Great day out at #joyofgivingtampa with my boys @titusoneilwwe @wwecesaro and @richross13 .. what an incredible event Titus put together to give back to the community and help people struggling through hard times. Every kid deserves a Christmas! I was really proud to be a part of this event and I hope this becomes a long lasting tradition that spreads across the country. Merry Christmas everyone! ???

A post shared by David Bautista (@davebautista) on Dec 23, 2017 at 2:44pm PST