How Is The Rock's Latest Movie Performing?, NXT Stars Spread Holiday Cheer, AJ Styles (Video)

- Above, Xavier Woods, Big E, AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston, Jimmy and Jey Uso play some Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.

- According to Variety, The Rock's latest movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is looking to make about $57 million in its first six days. On movie review site, Rotten Tomatoes, the movie currently has a 77 percent rating from critics and 89 percent audience score.

See Also The Rock Considering Presidential Run In 2024

- NXT Stars, Dakota Kai and Steffanie Newell, attempted to spread some Christmas cheer, but were met with rough results. They first tried with Ruby Riott by leaving some decorations in her place, Ruby ended up turning their Christmas tree black. Next up was TM61, who just threw popcorn at them and closed the door in their faces.

PART 1: With Christmas being only days away, @NixonNewell & myself decided to get our fellow WWE NXT superstars in the spirit ?? First stop is @RubyRiotWWE .. @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Rzy7dxkkpw — Kicks Kringle??????? (@DakotaKai_WWE) December 22, 2017