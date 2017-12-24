Kairi Sane Appears At Outside Promotion (Video), Divas Tag Match, Fans On Gift From WWE Star

- Above is the full tag match of Beth Phoenix, Natalya, and The Bella Twins going against Eve, Kelly Kelly, Alicia Fox, and Tamina at the 2012 Royal Rumble. Beth Phoenix tagged herself in and ended the match with a Glam Slam on Kelly Kelly.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which of these WWE Superstar gifts would you most like to receive for Christmas?" As of this writing, the results are: A hug from Bayley (52 percent), A personalized message from "Woken" Matt Hardy (16 percent), An autograph from The Miz (11 percent), An early copy of The New Day's book, The Book of Booty: Shake it. Love it. Never Be It (7 percent), A private musical performance from Elias (6 percent), Fashion advice from Breezango (5 percent), and finally, Drew Gulak's complete PowerPoint presentation (4 percent).

- At the Japanese promotion, Stardom, Kairi Sane showed up to say goodbye to Yoko Bito, who was retiring from pro wrestling. This would be Bito's second time around as she initially retired back in 2012, but returned to the ring in April of 2016. In the video below, Sane came out to a nice pop and gave Bito a bouquet of flowers.