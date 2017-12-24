Ronda Rousey An Early Favorite To Win Women's Royal Rumble Despite Movie Commitment

Sky Bet released early odds for the Women's Royal Rumble, which you can check out here. Despite not currently being signed by WWE, former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey is currently a 2/1 favorite to win the match. Asuka is close behind at 3/1, followed by Becky Lynch and Paige at 11/2.

As we reported last week, Rousey is currently filming the movie Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg in Atlanta, and filming is scheduled to run into February, after the Rumble. The movie will also be filmed in Bogota. That is the only movie currently on her schedule, so she is free after that.

Below are the the odds for the Women's Rumble match:

Ronda Rousey (2/1)

Asuka (3/1)

Becky Lynch (11/2)

Paige (11/2)

Charlotte Flair (11/1)

Sasha Banks (12/1)

Bayley (14/1)

Nia Jax (14/1)

Alexa Bliss (16/1)

AJ Lee (20/1)

Beth Phoenix (20/1)

Brie Bella (20/1)

Lita (20/1)

Naomi (20/1)

Natalya (20/1)