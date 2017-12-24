The Miz - USO Tour (Videos), Jinder Mahal Hits The Gym, Best WWE Instagram Photos

- Above is part two of Jinder Mahal working out with Athlean-X.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Finn Balor, Natalya (with Big E), Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

- The Miz is currently on this year's USO Tour to visit with the U.S. military. In the first video, he tries out "Chunk Apple Pie" in a tube, which is an example of something pilots will eat if they are hungry and still in the air. In the second video, Miz shows footage from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.