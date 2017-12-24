WrestlingInc.com

The Miz - USO Tour (Videos), Jinder Mahal Hits The Gym, Best WWE Instagram Photos

By Joshua Gagnon | December 24, 2017

- Above is part two of Jinder Mahal working out with Athlean-X.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection includes: Finn Balor, Natalya (with Big E), Becky Lynch, and Naomi.

Currently ?????? ... my future #wwemmc tag team partner! @wwebige

A post shared by natbynature (@natbynature) on

Don't you ever forget, I'm on a boat

A post shared by Rebecca Quin (@beckylynchwwe) on

?? feeling like #rainbowbright ??

A post shared by WWE Superstar NAOMI (@trinity_fatu) on

The Miz On What Vince McMahon Said To Him After Winning The WWE Title
- The Miz is currently on this year's USO Tour to visit with the U.S. military. In the first video, he tries out "Chunk Apple Pie" in a tube, which is an example of something pilots will eat if they are hungry and still in the air. In the second video, Miz shows footage from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

