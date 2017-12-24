Finn Balor Tweets On Christmas WWE RAW, Sting And Hulk Hogan Appearances, NXT Stars (Video)

- Above, NXT Stars talked about wrestling moves they wish they could do. Billie Kay mentioned doing the Spanish Fly - cracking Peyton Royce up in the process - but Billie said the only problem is she can't flip or jump. Below is an example of Mustafa Ali and Neville pulling off the move.

- Both Sting and Hulk Hogan will be appearing at the ACE Comic Con in Glendale, Arizona at the Gila River Arena on January 15. Click here for more details on tickets.

- Finn Balor tweeted out how tough it was to leave home on Christmas Eve to head to tomorrow's live Raw, but his Mom gave him some good perspective on the situation.