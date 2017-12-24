DDP Reveals Who Is On His Mt. Rushmore Of Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was recently a guest on Ring Rust Radio. You can listen to the full interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

While you have already helped so many people with DDP Yoga, the DDP YOGA NOW app is making it easier than ever for people to keep up with their workouts and nutrition. What was your ultimate goal with the release of the fitness tool?

"We have been working on the app for years and we are finally at the spot where we can promote it and let people know about it. A lot of people still invest in our DVDs, but eventually just like the 8-track and VHS, they are going to be gone. I have been preparing for that day with the DDP Yoga app. The app really has every workout I have ever done plus all the new workouts just for the app. They range from kids workouts, beginner, intermediate, and advanced. We also have the new DDPY Rebuild and that's really for people 55+ or people with limited mobility. If you have problems getting out of bed, or you are chair bound, I have workouts for that to help you out. So we now have workouts from kids to older adults to athletes and even veteran athletes. I have been doing a lot of work with NFL legends lately and getting them into DDP Yoga. People ask about my diet and how to eat clean along with the diet, so I have included recipes now on the DDP app. Breakfast, lunch, dinners, salads, even sweets, they are all on there with videos on how to prep them. My inspirational stuff is also loaded on the app. With the DDP TV on the app, it's your way to stay connected and stay inspired to put the work in and see the results with tracking abilities on the app. You have to feed your brain and your mindset the same way you feed your body. Whether it's through nutrition or working out you got to do it. Every Monday I've got a different motivational Monday and I share it with everyone so they can turn it around and own it. It's all about the story you tell yourself. I just wrote a book, it's not out yet but you can pre-order it on Amazon. It's called, "Own Your Life" and the opening paragraph starts off with the concept of what would you do if you knew you couldn't fail? I have lived every single dream I have ever had. I break it down throughout my book Own Your Life through my stories and recalling everything from wrestling, to recovery, and creating DDP Yoga."

You have made several recent in-ring appearances with WWE, including the 2015 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 32. Would you be interested in another one-off appearance and do you feel you could pull off a singles match again if asked?

"I know I could, but how would I be at the end of the match? Risk and reward, it wouldn't be worth the punishment. The reason why Vince put me in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal; There was still 12 legends that could go like myself and Tatanka. So a few days before my 60th birthday, it was a real honor to get asked to do this. You have guys like Ric Flair and Dory Funk who could do this kind of work in their 60's and maybe a couple of other guys, but it's a very small handful of guys that could. For me, I know I can do it, but I would feel so beat up afterwards that it wouldn't be worth it for me. Anytime I can go out and hit a diamond cutter I'll take it. Cody sent me a text when he found out, and he told me it was so apropos that he would be the first to take the cutter. That kid is doing great right now with ROH and New Japan. I have known his since he was seven years old. I would still do that and go out there and hit the cutter out of nowhere. People would jump all over it. I have a picture at WrestleMania where I took a picture of three levels of fans doing the diamond cutter sign in that Dallas stadium. 80% of them were standing there putting up the diamond cutter sign. It was very humbling and all so cool."

Excluding yourself, even though that would be a good thing, who would be on your pro wrestling Mt. Rushmore?

"For me personally, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Jake Roberts, and Vince McMahon. I would abso-f--king-loutley put myself on there is I could, Vince would be gone. Dusty and I would sit around and talk about Vince. We considered him the best heel/babyface in the business ever. When he is face you love him, and when he is heel you hate him. He is the worker's worker. We used to laugh about some of the stuff he would do and I think Bischoff should go in the Hall of Fame. I would love to induct him but it would probably be Jason Hervey or someone else. I would love to induct him because I have so many good stories about him. Eric brought the best out of Vince."

Source: Ring Rust Radio