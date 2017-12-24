ROH Star, Flip Gordon, spoke to The Wrestling News Hub on a number of pro wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

His pro wrestling influences:

"The main two guys were Eddie Guerrero and John Cena. Those are the two guys that really drew me in. They made me fall in love with professional wrestling. But I also loved high fliers like Rey Mysterio, Super Crazy, [and] Paul London. I was always attracted to the high-flying the most. That was the style I wanted to do. In regard to John Cena, I think it was just the relatability, and he came in at the right time and he was one of the best in the ring. He was so entertaining that you just wanted to watch."

If the indies having too many spots and not enough stories:

"My take on it is you have to do a lot to get your name out there and get noticed. That is how you are getting booked more. If people don't know who you are, they aren't going to book you. You have to do something to get your name out there, and once you get your name out there then you start learning how to work. You start working with better guys, and that is when you are going to start learning how to work. Obviously, you are not going to know everything about how to work when you start wrestling. Talent just has to get the buzz around them, and that is what a lot of guys do, get their name out there and do crazy s---, boom, boom, boom. A quick highlight reel, so they can share it. That's what I do. For the first six months to a year, I did the craziest things I could think of to get me a lot of buzz. I put it in a highlight video to help build a lot of attention, and that helped me a lot when it came to bookings, and I started traveling.

I just think because the business has changed so much, because the wrestling has changed and is much more fast-paced now. Whatever this 'indie style' is - as it is being called - you have to go out and show fans 'Look what I can do.' And as soon as they can see you for what you are doing, then that is when you start adding [to] your character and start connecting with them, and show them who you are. If they don't care about you, then they aren't going to be interested in getting to know you, so you have to go out there and have them say 'Oh, that guy was really good' or 'Oh, that was awesome.'"

Goals in 2018:

"A big goal of mine for 2018 is I would love to go to NJPW. That is where you go to solidify yourself as a top guy in the indies, or a top guy in professional wrestling outside of WWE. So that is where I would love to go next. I would love to just keep traveling around the world and learning from as many people as I can. I love this business, and just want to help give back and make it as cool as I possibly can. It's as cool as it has been in a long time, but I think I can make it even cooler. I am very honored and proud to be a part of this generation of wrestling."

Source: The Wrestling News Hub