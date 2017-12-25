Taz Feels That Charlotte Should Have Turned Heel On SmackDown Live During Her Promo

On SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair cut a promo in the ring to further hype the women's Royal Rumble announcement made on Raw the night earlier by Stephanie McMahon. Charlotte thanked the fans for voicing their interest in the women's division, and stated that they were the reason why moments like this can occur. Shortly after, former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi would enter, and became the first entrant of the Royal Rumble for her respective brand. The Riott Squad would then appear, which led to a tag team match between Charlotte and Naomi against Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

Although Charlotte was a heavy favorite from the crowd, and has continued to be one of the most popular stars on SmackDown Live, Taz felt that the promo could have been a perfect opportunity to turn her heel again.

"There was a good portion of [the interview] were I thought, 'Wow, she's gonna turn like, nasty heel here, early in this promo,'" said Taz. "She didn't do it, but I thought she was gonna. I really did. And then they went into doing angles after that. But, there was an opportunity for her before Naomi came out. For her to really turn heel, heel, heel, but, it's probably not time. I just was thinking, they need someone to bury this Royal Rumble first time ever female thing. They need a woman to do it, not a guy. And it's just a heat, heat gimmick, and I think Charlotte could do it with no problem. But, I think [WWE] had their chance, and they didn't do it. Instead, they went to a tag match."

Taz also feels that Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan losing was a "head scratcher," since they just debuted "a couple weeks ago."

If any portion of these quotes are used, be sure to H/T The Taz Show via WrestlingINC for the transcription.

Source: The Taz Show