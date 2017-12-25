WrestlingInc.com

How Old Is Rusev Today?, WWE Superstars Meet Santa (Video), Top 10 WWE Christmas Chaos Moments

By Marc Middleton | December 25, 2017

- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video with Christmas chaos moments from over the years.

- Rusev turns 32 years old today while former WWE and TNA star Chris "Braden Walker" Harris turns 44.

The Miz On What Vince McMahon Said To Him After Winning The WWE Title
- Below is video of photos from the recent backstage photo shoot featuring SmackDown Superstars meeting Santa Claus:

