Bray Wyatt Poses With Custom WWE Universal Title Belt (Photos), Randy Savage On C2C, WWE Shop Sale

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting "Macho Man" Randy Savage after he joined the nWo.
- Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt received a custom WWE Universal Championship belt from Top Rope Belts. You can check out a video and photos of Wyatt posing with the belt below:
Merry Christmas from Top Rope Belts! Here's a look at @WWEBrayWyatt 's custom belt. #TRB #We'reHere pic.twitter.com/bMYXto1Q58— Randy Jackson (@topropebelts) December 25, 2017
Respect, @topropebelts— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 24, 2017
The title of The Immortals @MATTHARDYBRAND......
Follow the Buzzards pic.twitter.com/Dtc2RQjKwu
December 24, 2017
@KOllomani contributed to this article.