Bray Wyatt Poses With Custom WWE Universal Title Belt (Photos), Randy Savage On C2C, WWE Shop Sale

By Raj Giri | December 25, 2017

- Above is the latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas with WWE artist Rob Schamberger painting "Macho Man" Randy Savage after he joined the nWo.

- Select t-shirts are only $15 today at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

- Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt received a custom WWE Universal Championship belt from Top Rope Belts. You can check out a video and photos of Wyatt posing with the belt below:

@KOllomani contributed to this article.

