Former NXT talent and member of Sanity, Sawyer Fulton, recently appeared on the Pancakes and Powerslams Show. Fulton discussed why the original Sanity with Sami Callahan, Marcus Louie, and himself never happened, why he was released from WWE, whether he would return right now and more. Here are the highlights.

Why the original Sanity never happened:

"So, that whole situation, we had a lot of ideas, and everybody had something that they wanted to get out of this. And we pitched a whole bunch of ideas with Joe Belcastro [lead NXT writer]. We're all feeling good about it, but we never really come together. And I know one of the biggest things was Marcus [Louie] and I were very worried that it was just going to become a machine to Sami. And Sami's one of my best friends, but we were worried that we were just going to become nameless lackeys to Sami's Raven. That worried me, so, so much, because it seemed like that's where it was going. And we started butting heads."

Why he was released from WWE:

"It was explained to me that I would be starting from square one, and at that point, honestly, it was just time. It wasn't malice, like I hold no salt against WWE, because I learned so much and I've grown so much as a performer."

Whether he would return to WWE:

"A lot of people have asked me, if they need you to do this, can you come back. I don't know if I would. Not right now. For me, there are so many things that I want to accomplish outside of WWE. I want to go out and I want to be able to make a name for myself... and I want people to know me as a performer, and to know that I can hang with the best of them. Given the chances, it's always been a dream of mine to travel the world and perform in these different places, Mexico and Japan, and experience the culture. I started taking lessons in both Spanish and Japanese, just to learn a little bit more, be more functional as a wrestler if given the opportunity... everything for me right now is a learning process. The end-all goal is for me a great professional wrestler."

Fulton also talked about whether he would join Bullet Club, how much Dusty Rhodes was instrumental in his career, and more. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.