Finn Balor On Having To Wrestle On Christmas, Sami Zayn, Santa Cena's 'FU' To Vince McMahon At TTTT

- WWE posted the video above of John Cena dressed up as Santa Claus delivering an "FU" to Vince McMahon at the 2007 Tribute to the Troops event.
- Sami Zayn revealed that he is matching every dollar donated to SamiForSyria.com today up to $5,000. All proceeds go to funding their mobile clinic in Syria.
- Finn Balor posted the tweet below on having to wrestle on Christmas at tonight's live RAW from Chicago. He noted that a conversation with his mother put tonight into perspective. He wrote:
Its always hard leaving home, even harder on Xmas eve. I told my mum 'I'm sorry that we have RAW on Xmas day & I have to go wrestle' She replied 'Well isn't it better than you NOT being able to go wrestle on raw on Xmas day!'
