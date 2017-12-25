WrestlingInc.com

Finn Balor On Having To Wrestle On Christmas, Sami Zayn, Santa Cena's 'FU' To Vince McMahon At TTTT

By Raj Giri | December 25, 2017

- WWE posted the video above of John Cena dressed up as Santa Claus delivering an "FU" to Vince McMahon at the 2007 Tribute to the Troops event.

- Sami Zayn revealed that he is matching every dollar donated to SamiForSyria.com today up to $5,000. All proceeds go to funding their mobile clinic in Syria.

Sami Zayn On Having Different Vision For Heel Turn Than Vince McMahon, Vince's Advice, More
- Finn Balor posted the tweet below on having to wrestle on Christmas at tonight's live RAW from Chicago. He noted that a conversation with his mother put tonight into perspective. He wrote:

Its always hard leaving home, even harder on Xmas eve. I told my mum 'I'm sorry that we have RAW on Xmas day & I have to go wrestle' She replied 'Well isn't it better than you NOT being able to go wrestle on raw on Xmas day!'

