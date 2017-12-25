Jake Christ Talks Changes Backstage At Impact Wrestling, Comparing OVE To The Fabulous Freebirds

Impact Wrestling's Jake Christ was a guest on the most recent episode of Interactive Wrestling Radio. You can download the full episode by clicking here, they sent us these highlights:

Being more polished since Sami Callihan joined the group at Bound for Glory:

"I do find that is the case. Sami is our best friend, our legit best friend. He brings a whole different approach as far as my brother and my game. I feel very comfortable beside not only my brother (Dave) but also beside Sami Callihan as well."

What "Ohio Versus Everything" Means:

"It is in our water. There is a sense of pride when you're from Ohio! There's a reason we are the heart of America!" He continues, "As far as I can remember, it has always been my brother and I versus everything. That is kind of the approach we take in our personal life as well as our professional life is us versus everything. If you fall into everything, I'm sorry! (laughs) But, it is Ohio Versus Everything!"

Rumors of WWE trying to acquire the HWA Heartland Library:

"That has been a rumor for as long as I can remember. We actually started there. Sami Callihan as well. As far as the video library, I have no idea. That could be the office being the office. But, I remember that rumor going as long as like 10 years back."

oVe versus LAX in a no-ropes barbed wire match on Impact:

"I think hardcore wrestling was altready legitimized by guys like Tommy Dreamer, Terry Funk, Cactus Jack, guys like that. As far as us, we're happy to be a part of the first no rope barbed wire match ever ti air on national television.

oVe having bad luck getting national exposure before now:

"I'm very grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of Impact Wrestling. As far as us being on the cusp and having it taken away, that actually has been the story of Dave and Jake Christ. It has always been taken away. Whether it has been injuries or whatever it may be, that is the cards that were dealt to us. To be completely honest, I'ma ctually very happy it took us 15 years to get to this point. My brother and I, and Sami, are polished to the point that people can see that these guys are no joke."

Rumors of his retirement:

"As far as that goes, I was doing a thing with my home town promotion Rockstar Pro. I was doing a retirement tour there. But, that was the only place I actually announced it. I was getting ready to have my second child so I wanted to take time away from the business. I wanted to do things right the second time around. The first time, I missed so many things. I never really planned on retiring. I planned on coming back. It all depended on my daughter and how she grew and became independent as a child."

Comparing oVe to the Fabulous Freebirds:

"There is. I think me and Sami kind of said it as a joke but if you look at it, there are a lot of similarities! (laughs)"

Changes backstage at Impact:

"I can't complain at all. I'm very happy with everything I've been a part of. As far as changes, I don't know what is going on. What I know is what I'm doing as far as wrestling goes. Does that make sense?"

oVe's plans when Impact returns to Orlando in January:

"As far as us going forward, you'll find out why we are Ohio Versus Everything and why it is us versus everything. We bring a different flavor, a different taste as far as Impact Wrestling goes. We are, we ARE the best trios hands down. I'll put that up against anybody. As far as what is to come, we are just scratching the surface!"