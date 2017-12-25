WWE Fastlane 2018 Main Event Revealed

The main event for the SmackDown-branded WWE Fastlane pay-per-view has already been revealed. According to the official website of the Nationwide Arena, AJ Styles will defend the WWE Championship in a five-way match against Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Also announced for the event are Dolph Ziggler, Charlotte, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, The New Day, The Usos and Baron Corbin.

WWE Fastlane takes place on Sunday, March 11, 2018 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. It is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.

Kartik Arry contributed to this article.