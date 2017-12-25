Former WCW Star Knocks The WWE Hall Of Fame, Merry Christmas From Vince McMahon, Tonight's WWE RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's Christmas edition of WWE RAW in this new video.

- As noted, former WCW star Buff Bagwell recently announced that he will be retiring after having his last indie match this coming May. You can read his recent interview with Chuck Carroll of CBS Sports at this link. Bagwell, who had a shoulder replacement and a hip replacement within a 20 month period two years ago and is suffering from issues related to both operations, commented on a WWE Hall of Fame induction and if it's even politically possible after Bagwell was involved in a lawsuit against WWE over royalties.

"I 100 percent couldn't care less, and I don't mean that ugly," Bagwell said. "Let me give you a great answer why. Teddy Long is in the WWE Hall of Fame, and The Total Package, Lex Luger, that is in a wheelchair, that everybody in the world knows, is not. Take those two, and it diminishes the WWE Hall of Fame tremendously.

"I mean, don't get me wrong. If I got in it, I'd be very proud and say I made it and here's my ring. But at the same time, if I didn't get called by them, I won't lose an ounce of sleep over not getting in the WWE Hall of Fame."

- Vince McMahon re-tweeted WWE's announcement on this week's RAW and SmackDown being commercial free for the first hour and wished everyone a Merry Christmas today, as seen below: