Torrie Wilson Says The Time Is Right For The XFL To Return

TMZ recently caught up with former WWE diva Torrie Wilson to discuss the recent rumors of the XFL possibly returning, seen in the video above.

Regarding the return, Torrie feels that if there was ever a time to do it, now would be it. She added that was just a having a conversation with a friend about how the NFL is declining in viewers and interest, due to the controversy surrounding the national anthem. As a result, Torrie feels that "a smart man like Vince McMahon would swoop in" and maybe get some of the fans.

On whether Vince McMahon could be successful this time around, she feels that he probably learned a lot of lessons the last time, to use in order to produce a better product than before. She emphatically stated that she is "all for" an XFL return if it were to happen.

If Vince called Torrie to be on board, she stated, "I'll be the head cheerleader. Yeah, or ref. I could be a ref. I can go to ref school."

Torrie started her pro wrestling career in 1999 for WCW, mostly valeting for David Flair and Billy Kidman. She would have numerous roles in WWE upon joining the company in 2001, until her departure in 2008. Per her website, the decision was made to retire from wrestling in 2008, due to having back surgery to replace a collapsed disc. Since then, she has spent much of her time in fitness, motivating others to have a fit body at any age and creating workout programs.

Source: TMZ