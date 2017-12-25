WrestlingInc.com

Charlotte's Message For Ronda Rousey, WWE Hall Of Famer Working On New TV Project?, Xavier Woods

By Marc Middleton | December 25, 2017

- Above is a Happy Holidays video from Xavier Woods and his "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. Fans can become eligible to appear in the next UUDD video be tweeting photos & videos of gifts they received this holiday season with the #UUDDHolidays hashtag.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Brian Fritz of SportingNews.com and issued a message to Ronda Rousey ahead of a potential WWE debut by the former UFC Champion.

"What's exciting about Ronda being a part of WWE is all the different eyes that she attracts towards the women's division as a whole. I think that's what cool," Flair said. "Ronda is an attraction. Any buzz that puts the women on a different or a higher level, I'm all for. She's a star that would be a crossover star into our world and that's exciting. That goes to show how far the women have come, that someone like Ronda Rousey wants to be a part of something that all the women have collectively built.

"My message to Ronda would be she knows where to find me. I'm on 'SmackDown Live' every Tuesday."

- WWE Hall of Famer Booker T tweeted the following help wanted ad this weekend, indicating a new TV project for his Reality of Wrestling indie promotion:

