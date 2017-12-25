Backstage News On WWE NXT & WWE PPV Plans, The Miz - Alicia Fox Photos From USO Tour, The New Day

- WWE posted this video of The New Day reading "The Night Before Christmas" for fans.

- The current plan is to do five WWE NXT Takeover events in 2018, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The extra event is set to take place on Saturday, June 16th in Chicago during WWE Money In the Bank weekend. MITB will now be positioned as one of the "big five" events instead of the "big four" events they have been doing - Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. There were also 5 Takeover events during 2017 as "Takeover: Chicago" took place during Backlash weekend.

- As noted, The Miz and Alicia Fox left last week for the annual USO Holiday Tour to meet US Troops in the Middle East. Below are a few photos and video clips from the tour, which is still going on today, meaning that Fox and Miz weren't home for Christmas this year.

#USOTour2017 kicks off today in Moron Air Base #Spain:

Follow us here for tour coverage

Does anyone know all the words to "Walking in a Winter Wonderland?" Well, neither do we but we sang it anyway w/ the lyrics written on the papers. LOL. This group is going the extra mile to put smiles on the faces of our troops. #USOTour2017

Day 2 of the #USOTour2017 in #Aldafra



Every time I visit our military It's an eye opener at the life they lead while deployed. I couldn't imagine not being able to see my wife for 6 months or first child being born. They sacrifice so much to protect our freedom. THANK YOU

Merry Christmas from Afghanistan. In 3 months I will be a father to a baby girl and I love knowing that selfless people are out there fighting for us so we have the freedom to live the life we chose. THANK YOU TROOPS and @marysemizanin I love u, miss u & will be home shortly.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! #troops #usotour2017