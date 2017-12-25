WrestlingInc.com

Backstage News On WWE NXT & WWE PPV Plans, The Miz - Alicia Fox Photos From USO Tour, The New Day

By Marc Middleton | December 25, 2017

- WWE posted this video of The New Day reading "The Night Before Christmas" for fans.

- The current plan is to do five WWE NXT Takeover events in 2018, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The extra event is set to take place on Saturday, June 16th in Chicago during WWE Money In the Bank weekend. MITB will now be positioned as one of the "big five" events instead of the "big four" events they have been doing - Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series. There were also 5 Takeover events during 2017 as "Takeover: Chicago" took place during Backlash weekend.

- As noted, The Miz and Alicia Fox left last week for the annual USO Holiday Tour to meet US Troops in the Middle East. Below are a few photos and video clips from the tour, which is still going on today, meaning that Fox and Miz weren't home for Christmas this year.

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!! #troops #usotour2017 @theuso

A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on

Could I be any more #blessed.... #usotour2017

A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on

