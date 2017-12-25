WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's Christmas edition of WWE RAW opens live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago as free agent John Cena returns and makes his way out to the ring to a pop. Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Cole reminds us that the first hour of RAW will be commercial-free tonight.

Cena takes the mic and wants to fix something he saw in the crowd. A younger fan was wearing the older Cena merchandise but Cena gives him the shirt off his back. Cena wishes a Merry Christmas to Chicago. Fans chant "Merry Christmas" now. Cena says that's the first time we've heard that chant as this is the first time RAW has been live on Christmas. Cena loves the holidays because it's all about togetherness and everywhere he goes, he talks about how WWE and the fans are his family. Cena says cheers to the good times and to looking out and seeing all of us together. Cena couldn't think of a better place, right now to tell you... the music interrupts and out comes Elias with his guitar.

Elias hits the ring and talks about how he's tired of getting interrupted as of late. A loud CM Punk chant starts up. Elias says Punk damn sure won't be interrupting him tonight. Cena says it's Christmas and Chicagoans love their fellow Chicagoan so it's alright, let them have some fun. Elias says he's going to perform tonight. The Punk chants interrupt again. Cena welcomes Elias to Chicago. Elias says he's going to perform no matter how often they want to chant that and he's going to perform without interruptions. It looks like Cena is trying to interrupt Elias but he just wants to hand him a stool. Elias takes a seat and the spotlight drops on him. Cena watches as Elias begins his song. Fans chant for Punk again.

Elias starts in with a Christmas song but he starts knocking Chicago and Cena interrupts him because he started dissing the people of the city. Cena says Elias actually plays pretty good but he always gets to a point where he calls the people in the crowd jerks. Elias makes his case but Cena says no, you're being the jerk. Elias says he never thought of it that way but it is Christmas and maybe Cena is right, maybe he is the jerk. Elias says he would love to do that song again, if Chicago will give him a second chance. Chicago doesn't want to. Cena calls them a very tough city but it's Christmas, so go ahead. Elias starts the song again as fans boo. Elias sings some props about Chicago now and tells Cena to finish the song with some Christmas spirit. Cena starts singing but Elias drops him from behind with a cheap shot. Elias says he doesn't play for Cena or the fans. Elias says Christmas is overrated and so is Chicago. Fans boo again. Elias goes to leave but turns back around and beats Cena down. Elias says Santa Claus didn't visit him this morning so he's going to give himself the gift of challenging Cena right now. Elias calls for a referee while Cena is down on the mat.

Elias vs. John Cena

The referee informs JoJo that the match is on and she announces it. The bell rings and Elias goes right to work on Cena, unloading and taking him to the corner for more strikes.

Elias talks some trash while beating Cena around the ring. Cena fights back and delivers a hip toss for a pop. Cena takes Elias down with a side headlock and keeps Elias grounded. They get up and Cena looks to keep control but Elias drops him. Elias works Cena over from the floor and delivers a running knee, causing Cena to fall to the floor from the apron.

Elias with a big chop against the barrier. Elias brings it back into the ring and covers for a 2 count. Elias tosses Cena across the ring and covers for another pin attempt. Elias with another toss and another pin attempt. Elias scoops Cena and turns him upside down in the corner. Elias stomps away while Cena is upside down. Fans do dueling chants for Cena. Elias goes to the top and nails a big stomp while Cena is still upside down. Elias with a 2 count. Elias keeps Cena grounded as the referee checks on him.

Cena gets to his feet and fights out of the hold. Cena runs into a big boot in the corner and goes down. Elias puts Cena upside down in the corner again and starts stomping. Elias goes back to the top for another big stomp but Cena gets out of the way and nails a clothesline. Cena and Elias trade big shots in the middle of the ring now. Elias with a neckbreaker - backbreaker combo for another pin attempt. Elias with more trash talking as he works Cena over. Cena tries to pull himself up but Elias drops him. Elias with more stomping in the corner. Elias goes to the top but Cena climbs up and meets him. Cena goes for the super Attitude Adjustment but Elias slides out. Elias brings Cena to the mat with a big sitdown powerbomb but Cena kicks out at 2.

Cena rolls to the floor for a breather. Elias looks frustrated as he sits in the middle of the ring. We get a replay of the powerbomb. Cena rolls back in at the 8 count but Elias covers for a pin attempt. Cena keeps Elias grounded with a headlock now. Cena finally gets some momentum going but Elias rolls to the floor for a breather. Cena runs out of the ring and brings Elias back in but Elias clotheslines him for a 2 count. Elias keeps control and nails a knee to the back for another 2 count.

Elias with more offense and another pin attempt. Cena counters a backbreaker and rolls Elias into the STF in the middle of the ring. Elias looks for the bottom rope. Cena pulls him back but Elias kicks him away. Elias nails a knee to the face. Cena rolls to the floor and avoids the pin. Cena gets on the apron but Elias decks him. Cena fights back in for a 2 count. Cena goes on and gets the STF locked in for the second time. Elias gets his hand on the bottom rope to break the hold. Cena powers up but Elias counters. Elias drops Cena on his face for another close 2 count. Elias stands tall while Cena is down now. Elias drops a big elbow and stands tall over Cena with his finger in the air. Some fans may be chanting "this is boring" now. Cena rolls Elias up for 2. Cena makes a comeback with shoulders. Cena calls for the Five Knuckle Shuffle and nails it. Cena goes for the Attitude Adjustment and hits it in the middle of the ring for the pin.

Winner: John Cena

- After the match, Cena celebrates as his music hits.

- Cole leads us to a video package looking at some of Samoa Joe's recent dominance.

- RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is backstage with his Christmas tree when Jason Jordan walks in. Some fans boo him. They hug. Jordan asks if Angle called for him and he did. Seth Rollins appears next. He was also sent for. Rollins talks about wanting Samoa Joe after what happened to Dean Ambrose last week. Jordan interrupts and says he's been patiently waiting to get his hands on Joe. Angle says if they want Joe they have to take out RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar first. Rollins asks if Angle is suggesting they team together and this leads to words between the two. Jordan says he was just in a tag team on SmackDown and he doesn't want to move backwards. They argue some more and Angle announces The Bar vs. Jordan and Rollins for tonight. The titles will be on the line. Angle wishes them a Merry Christmas. They leave and in comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns. Angle says Joe is all Reigns' tonight. Angle wishes him a Merry Christmas and says the title will be on the line. Reigns walks out.

- The announcers send us to Charly Caruso in the ring with Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher. She asks about Kendrick's match with Hideo Itami tonight. Kendrick mocks Charly and says he and Gallagher wanted to find out if Itami really belongs here or if he's just another passing fad. The music interrupts and out comes Itami for his second red brand match since being called up.

Brian Kendrick vs. Hideo Itami

Kendrick gets ready for the match as Itami makes his way to the ring.