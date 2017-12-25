WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | December 25, 2017
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week Photo Credit: Miguel Discart on Flickr

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Kalisto defeated Tony Nese

* The Revival defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil

