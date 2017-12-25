WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:
* Kalisto defeated Tony Nese
* The Revival defeated Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
