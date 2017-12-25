Hideo Itami's First RAW Singles Win (Video), The Revival Works WWE Main Event, RAW 25th Anniversary

- Above is a new promo for the special 25th Anniversary RAW episode on January 25th. The show will take place from the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom and the Barclays Center in New York City that night. Superstars currently advertised include The Undertaker, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, John Cena, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash. It looks like Triple H will be appearing as well.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Chicago for this week's Main Event episode:

* Kalisto vs. Tony Nese

* The Revival vs. Apollo Crews and Titus O'Neil

Main Event spoilers for this week

- Hideo Itami wrestled his first WWE RAW singles match on tonight's show from Chicago, picking up a win over Brian Kendrick. Itami's main roster call-up came last Monday as he and Finn Balor defeated Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas in tag team action. Itami then made his cruiserweight division on last week's WWE 205 Live episode, defeating enhancement talent Colin Delaney in singles action. Below is video from tonight's win over Kendrick: