Second Name For The Women's Royal Rumble (Video), WWE RAW Attendance, Paige On Absolution Dominating

By Marc Middleton | December 25, 2017

- Tonight's WWE RAW saw Absolution's Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville defeat Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James in six-person action. Above is Fallout video of Paige re-introducing the group, saying they will continue dominating RAW each week until they re-claim the ring and make it their house.

- Michael Cole announced a sold out crowd of 13,201 fans in attendance at the Allstate Arena near Chicago for tonight's Christmas edition of RAW, the final red brand TV show of 2017.

- Asuka announced on tonight's RAW that she will be in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the January 28th pay-per-view from Philadelphia. As noted, the first to announce her Rumble spot was SmackDown Superstar Naomi. The winner of the match will go on to receive a women's title shot at WrestleMania 34. Below is video from tonight's segment with Asuka, which saw her drop RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss after interrupting her promo:

