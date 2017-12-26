Brandi Rhodes On If Cody Rhodes Will Be On WAGS Atlanta, How They Started Dating, More

Brandi Rhodes recently spoke to WrestlingInc.com owner Raj Giri about the upcoming season of WAGS Atlanta and more.

WAGS Atlanta premieres on E! on Wednesday, January 3 at 10 p.m. ET and Rhodes will be one of the lead cast members. Rhodes' husband Cody is currently in the midst of the best run of his wrestling career. After his release from the WWE, Cody Rhodes hit the indie circuit and became the Ring Of Honor world champion and a member of the Bullet Club, making him one of the most popular independent wrestlers going right now. Brandi said due to his busy schedule Cody might not be prominently featured in WAGS Atlanta, but he will definitely be making some appearances.

"Yes, I'm going to say, but again, he and I, and everyone on that show, our schedules were killer. I had people texting me all the time from other cast members saying; where are you? We haven't seen you in a while," she said. "Same with Cody; this summer he was just so busy. He was at the peak of busyness. He was in Japan, he's here, and there, so we caught him for how much that we could. A lot of the story of us is grounded in each other because we spent so much time together, so you will definitely see Cody, which I hope you will see a lot of him, but we will just have to see what they come up with."

Brandi also explained how she and Cody started dating. When she began working for the WWE, Cody had expressed interest in her but she was hesitant to date someone she worked with. Eventually, she softened her stance and the romantic interest became mutual.

See Also Brandi Rhodes On The Pressure Of Being In The Rhodes Family

"We started dating randomly. I had been there for a minute, and Cody hadn't really shown much interest in me at all, so it wasn't something that I had thought about, and then all of a sudden, he became extremely fascinated with me, where he would go out of his way to make a strange joke that I wasn't sure if I would get or not, and he would just surround himself around me all the time, and then finally, some of the girls would say that they are sure he is into me and that he likes me, just being coy about it," she said. "Finally he started asking me to come hang out with him and I said no many times because it's a work environment and I was new at the time and was not looking to rock the boat by getting into this romance, but all along I definitely did want to go out with him. I was very into him, but it took a while. It probably took around a month for me to go out with him, and after that the rest is as they say history because I feel that we ended up spending everyday together after that; everyday that we could. It just naturally happened, and it was one of those things where we were on the road all the time. People say it all the time, you are with these people more than you are with your family so a lot of times they do become your family."

Around the time she started dating Cody, Brandi had asked for her release from the WWE because she felt her ambition was being stifled. Joining the cast of WAGS Atlanta reaffirmed her belief that she's not a typical housewife because she has goals that go beyond being a homemaker.

"It was definitely difficult to be on the road a lot and being in a relationship with him. To me, it was a big change because we moved to Atlanta, which I had never lived there before, and didn't have many friends. Some of my career goals and what I was trying to do, he didn't really understand that. It is funny that you grow up fundamentally different, but it's funny with the tie in to WAGS Atlanta because the women on this show, they are the epitome of what is considered to be a 'WAG,' which is a wife, or major supporting figure, so a lot of these girls don't have jobs," she explained. "Some of them have children and some of them don't. A lot of their sole purpose is to make their man comfortable, which I believe is a very southern thing, because it's something that I can't do it. It is not in me and I don't understand it. It is a lot to learn, and unique, but it is commonplace here in Atlanta where the man takes care of things and the woman becomes a homemaker, and later on in the relationship, a mother, which isn't the things that I ever considered. I think Cody thought that I would want that for my life since he grew up in that, but that is just not me. I like to make my own money, and I like to go my own way, and get excited about various opportunities and ventures, so it wasn't something that I could have done for very long."

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.