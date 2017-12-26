What Happened After RAW With Kane & Braun Strowman, Paige On Asuka, Kurt Angle Post-Main Event Video

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW main event saw Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan defeat The Bar to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions. Above is post-show video of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle coming out to congratulate Rollins and "son" Jordan on their big win.

- The dark main event after this week's Christmas RAW in Chicago went off the air saw Braun Strowman defeat Kane in a Last Man Standing match. Braun hit the running powerslam through a table to get the win.

- Paige took to Twitter after Asuka announced her Royal Rumble match spot on RAW and told her to relax because she's not ready. As noted, Asuka and Naomi are the first RAW and SmackDown Superstars to declare themselves for the first-ever women's Rumble match at the January 28th pay-per-view in Philadelphia. The winner will earn a women's title shot at WrestleMania 34. Paige tweeted the following on Asuka: