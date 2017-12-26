WrestlingInc.com

Cesaro Thanks Kurt Angle For RAW Tag Title Loss, WWE NXT Fatal 4 Way Preview For This Week, Mideon

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2017

- Above is a preview for this week's WWE NXT episode, featuring Johnny Gargano vs. Killian Dain vs. Aleister Black vs. Lars Sullivan to crown the challenger for NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas at the "Takeover: Philly" event next month.

- Former WWE star Dennis "Mideon" Knight turns 49 years old today.

- Cesaro tweeted the following after he and Sheamus lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan on last night's RAW, blaming the loss on RAW General Manager Kurt Angle:

