NJPW To Announce Video Game?, Kenny Omega Vs. Chris Jericho Merchandise, Okada Vs. Naito In 2014

- Above is the full match between Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito from Wrestle Kingdom 8 in 2014.

- On January 3, NJPW will hold a Wrestle Kingdom 12 Fan Festa that has already sold out. At the event, there will be three tag matches, wrestler signings (Kota Ibushi, Katsuyori Shibata, Cody, and Hirooki Goto, among others), Wrestle Kingdom 12 Press Conferences, and apparently, a NJPW video game announcement. No additional details about the game were mentioned by NJPW as of yet.

- NJPW released a number of new merchandise ahead of their biggest show of the year. The group includes: Bullet Club and Okada zip-ups, and shirts for Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi, Naito vs. Okada, Cody, SANADA, and Marty Scurll.