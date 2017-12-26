WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Reacts To RAW Loss, Sheamus Takes Dip In A Cold Lake (Video), Fans On SmackDown Bosses

By Marc Middleton | December 26, 2017

- Sheamus was unable to make the annual Forty Foot Christmas Day Dip back in Dublin, Ireland this year but he did take a dip in a cold lake in Nashville, TN this weekend, as seen in the video above from his new Celtic Warrior Workouts channel.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans whose vision is best for SmackDown - Commissioner Shane McMahon or General Manager Daniel Bryan. As of this writing, 63% voted for Bryan.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns tweeted the following after losing to Samoa Joe by disqualification on last night's RAW in Chicago. Reigns was out to get payback for Dean Ambrose, who did the injury angle with Joe last week. Reigns wrote:

