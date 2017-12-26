Roman Reigns Fined For RAW Outburst, Cedric Alexander Hypes RAW Title Shot, Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews the final WWE SmackDown of 2017 in this new video.

- WWE has announced that Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns has been "fined" $5,000 for shoving referee John Cone during the DQ win over Samoa Joe on last night's RAW. Below is the full storyline announcement:

Roman Reigns receives $5,000 fine for shoving official on Raw Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns has been fined $5,000 for shoving referee John Cone during his title defense against Samoa Joe on Raw last night, WWE.com can confirm. The incident occurred after Reigns backed Joe into the corner of the ring and continued to attack him past the official's count. When Cone attempted to intercede, Reigns shoved him aside to continue his attack. The champion was subsequently disqualified, though he kept his title as a result of champion's advantage.

- As noted, next Monday's New Year's edition of RAW from Miami will feature Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with the title on the line. Cedric tweeted the following on the match: